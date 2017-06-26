Suspect arrested in pizza delivery robbery

OSHTEMO TWP., Mich. – A Kalamazoo teen is in custody for allegedly robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

The incident happened at the Seville Apartments Sunday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say the driver was approached by the suspect and robbed at gunpoint. Police, along with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter around the area, and found the suspect’s apartment. Police got a search warrant for the apartment and the suspect was taken into custody. Police say they found evidence linking the suspect to the robbery.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, pending his arraignment.