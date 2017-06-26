Watch StageGR performance, learn more about summer acting camps

Posted 1:25 PM, June 26, 2017

Youth from over 40 different middle and high schools are extending their acting season by participating in StageGR productions over the summer. We were lucky enough to get an in-studio mini-performance from those performing in 'Bring It On: The Musical' on the Morning Mix. Watch the video to learn more about StageGR, see the performers, and get the lineup of future shows. More info at www.stagegr.org.

