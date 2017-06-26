Win tickets to Cedar Point
-
Hunting, fishing, and outdoor living at the Ultimate Sport Show
-
Concerts, events, and more at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
Football game to benefit Ricker brothers battling cancer
-
Belsito’s goal in the final minute earns Forest Hills Northern a Regional Championship
-
In Iowa, the president channels his inner candidate Trump
-
-
WWII veteran wins two Detroit Tigers season tickets in Michigan Lottery
-
Win tickets to see Brad Paisley at Soaring Eagle Casino
-
Summer hiring opens at Michigan’s Adventure
-
Covenant Christian punches ticket to the Breslin with 49-40 win over Kalamazoo Christian
-
WWII veteran wins lottery, chooses cash over Tigers season tickets
-
-
Parent files lawsuit against Cedar Springs schools
-
Grand Rapids man wins $2M instant lottery game
-
Ingham Co. teen wins $500k in lottery; gives most of it to his parents
62 comments
Michelle Schreiner
haven’t been too a game in 2 years as I am a travel nurse it would be great to go I’m home for the summer. the time will be a welcome to spend with the family we love the Indians.
Michelle Schreiner
i meant cedar point lol
Sarah hunt
This would be fun!
Melissa
Haven’t been to cedar point in years. It would be nice.
Ashley
I would love to bring my boys there they have not been to a fun place like cedar point
Michelle villalpando
Looks like fun!
Rhonda minzey
Could use a nice trip to Cedar Point
Allana
Never been to cedar point would love to take my son
Adrian Sigala
My stepsons have never been to Cedar Point and I would love to take them there for the first time.
Jenny
I would love to take my kids to cedar point. We would all have a blast.
Emily
Haven’t been since millennium force came out.
Mandy garza
I hope to win these for my birthday gift today so I can take my family