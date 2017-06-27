City of Muskegon passes budget that includes nearly $700k cut to fire department

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon passed a budget Tuesday night that includes a nearly $700,000 cut to the fire department.

Commissioners for the city of Muskegon had to approve a budget by June 30th. To find a way to make the cuts, collective bargaining between the city and the union begins Friday. If everything goes well during negotiations and final version could be ready in a couple months.

>>>READ: 2017-18 Proposed Budget

Muskegon city manager Frank Peterson says the cuts needed to be made for the city to get a handle on its costs. He pointed to rising pension and healthcare costs as the “Achilles’ Heel” of the department.

The firefighter’s union says they’re “extremely concerned” about the cuts, and said they fear if staffing is cut it could put lives at risk in the event of an emergency. The city manager says there will be an alternative schedule worked out that’ll give them the appropriate levels of staff on days they think they’ll need it most.

People in the community are worried the cuts could affect public safety.

“Please, I beg you to do your research on what you’re going to do differently. Because a lot of it could turn into a huge waste of time,” said one person.

Many members of the Muskegon community showed their support for the fire department by wearing red at the meeting.

The city manager says the goals of reorganization for the Muskegon fire department will reduce benefit costs to a more sustainable level.

Muskegon budget meeting underway. Fire Dept. Could take major cut. Showing of red support from community @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/7ffRQxLNt7 — Michael Dupre (@CajunNewsGuy) June 27, 2017

The city is going to meet with the firefighter’s union Friday to discuss where the cuts will be made.