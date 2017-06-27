× Cleanup continues at oil leak in rural Calhoun County

CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Cleanup crews are likely to be working this week and next week at an oil leak in Calhoun County.

The Department of Environmental Quality says approximately 4,000 gallons of oil and 20,000 gallons of brine water leaked from a steel line at an oil well. The well belongs to Omimex Energy in Convis Township, northeast of Battle Creek.

The DEQ says the leak was discovered on private property on June 12.

A state geologist, Kristy Shimko, says there’s no threat to public health or safety. She says the oil migrated to a low wet area, which has been isolated by a clay berm.