Learn how to become a strong leader at KCC’s Global Leadership Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When leaders get better, the community gets better, that's why Kentwood Community Church is supporting and creating leaders in the West Michigan community through the Global Leadership Summit.

The Global Leadership Summit is a world-class, two-day event that provides people with the tools to lead strong, effective organizations and to make a difference in the community.

Anyone can participate in the Global Leadership Summit, from parents to managers, business owners, teachers, and anyone else who aspires to become a leader. According to the event, 83 percent of attendees show improved teamwork, job satisfaction and productivity after attending the Global Leadership Summit.

Guest speakers at the two-day event include COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, former leader of Google Laszlo Bock, and best-selling author Marchus Buckingham.

The Global Leadership Summit will take place on August 10 and 11 at Kentwood Community Church.

Registration costs $199 per individual, and $169 per person in a team of 10 or more until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. After that, registration cost $209 per individual and $189 per team member.

For a full list of speakers and events, or for more information, visit kentwoodcommunitychurch.com.