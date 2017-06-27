Morning Buzz: Nintendo’s SNES Classic coming to stores in September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Nintendo is bringing back the 90's with a reboot of its classic Super Nintendo Console.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition has the same look and feel as the original, but it's much smaller.

It features 21 built-in games, such as "Super Mario World" and never-before-released "Star Fox Two."

The mini console hits stores in September.

2. Construction is officially underway for the Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids.

On Monday, Meijer and Rockford Construction joined city officials for a groundbreaking ceremony. The project is part of a larger development that includes apartments, parking and retail space.

The market will be the closest full service grocery store in downtown Grand Rapids.

It's scheduled to open in t he fall of 2018.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins will raise their championship banner from the Calder Cup on opening night of the 2017-18 season on Friday, October 6.

The Griffins, who earlier this month defeated Syracuse Crunch in six games, will host a pregame ceremony when the team opens the season at Van Andel Arena.

The banner will go up next to the franchise's first title, back in 2013. Details can be found at griffinshockey.com.

4. The first weekend of Electric Forest is in the books, and their Facebook page is full of posts from people who lost a variety of items.

Hats, keys, phones, and more are appearing on the lost and found page, there was even a post that someone found a finger.

Luckily, the Oceana County Sheriff said it's fake, just real looking.

The second weekend of the festival continues at the end of this week.

5. Amazon Prime Day will return for a third year on Tuesday, July 11.

As always, the deals will only be available to people who pay for the Prime Membership.

Last year, orders for Prime Day increased to 60 percent compared to the first year. At one point, Amazon was rolling out new discounts as often as every five minutes throughout the day.

The top-selling product in the United States was a seven-in-one pressure cooker.