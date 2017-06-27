Police: Woman shot at Detroit fireworks display

Posted 3:42 AM, June 27, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a woman was shot while attending an annual fireworks show in downtown Detroit.

Assistant Chief Arnold Williams says the shooting occurred just before the fireworks were set to begin Monday night after two males got into an argument. Williams says the woman who was struck in the hip was not involved in the argument. He says her injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

One adult and one juvenile were taken into custody, and authorities say a weapon was recovered.

Williams says officers “immediately” responded to the shooting as members of several law enforcement agencies were patrolling the area during the fireworks display.

Police say another shooting that injured two people in the downtown area was unrelated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment