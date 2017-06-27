Tech Tuesday: Tech for the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 4th of July is next week, and our friends at Genius Phone Repair have a couple recommendations for tech that can help you celebrate.

The Soundcast VG7 360° Bluetooth Speaker emanates sound in all directions, meaning you can place it anywhere and not have to worry about a speaker facing you to hear your music.

Some like to celebrate the 4th with an adult beverage, which can lead to dehydration if water isn't consumed as well. There's an app for that: Waterlogged is available for Android and Apple devices. It tracks your water consumption and gives reminders for when it's time to re-hydrate.

For when the fireworks start bursting, and it's time to take a picture, you're going to want to take the best one possible. But if all you have is a phone, then keeping it steady may be difficult. Using a tripod would be helpful, or a remote trigger to prevent any movement from messing up a photo. However, if none of those are available, then you can refer to these websites to get the best tips on how to take photos on your phone: Apple and Android.

