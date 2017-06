IONIA, Mich. — A 17-year-old is charged with murder after police say he stabbed another teen during a fight.

Kyler Bogert was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of open murder, according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Bogert is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the neck during a fight Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Branch Street.

Authorities say in a release that Bogert was denied bond. The victim’s name was not released.