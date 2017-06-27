Teen struck by vehicle, sustains serious injuries

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At approximately 8:27 p.m. Monday police in Ottawa County responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Adams Street west of 40th Avenue.

Hayden Barker, 14, exited the vehicle of 16-year-old Ghabriel Domeier and began to walk east on Adams Street.

Domeier, a teen from Byron Center, later began to drive east on Adams Street trying to locate Barker.

According to police, Barker stepped into the roadway as the vehicle approached and was struck.

The 14-year-old was transported to Butterworth Hospital in serious but stable condition. Domeier wasn’t injured in this crash.

Police reported they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in this incident.

The crash is still under investigation.