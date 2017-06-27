Third Annual Tullymore Classic Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADIAN LAKES, Mich. -- The Third Annual Tullymore Classic begins on Friday at Tullymore Golf Resort with over 140 aspiring LPGA golfers participating.

There are seven Michiganders in the field this year, including two-time Michigan Women's Amateur Champion, Allyson Geer, who is playing for her second straight year.

Geer just finished up her freshman year at Michigan State and was also recently awarded a sponsor exemption to play in the Meijer LPGA a couple of weeks ago.

There are a number of other current and former Spartans playing in the even as well, including Christine Meier, who graduated from MSU in 2014 and is playing for her third year in the event.

Tee times begin at 7:30am Friday-Sunday. The winner will receive a $100,000 purse and a 2018 LPGA Tour membership.