Viewer tip leads to arrest of West Michigan’s Most Wanted featured fugitive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of a fugitive featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted less than a month ago.

Eddie Pratt, 47, was taken into custody in the 800 block of Union Avenue SE on June 21. Task Force Officers were assisted by marked Grand Rapids Police units during the apprehension.

Federal investigators say a tip that Pratt may be in the area from a FOX17 viewer helped lead to the arrest. T

ask Force officers were able to spot Pratt in a vehicle, then after several hours of surveillance, were able to make an arrest. Pratt was later lodged at the Kent County Jail.

Pratt was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted on June 18, wanted for violating the conditions of his parole. Pratt’s criminal record includes prior offenses of weapons violations, drugs, burglary, theft and fraud.