West Michigan Sports Commission celebrates 10th anniversary of bringing sports events to the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to sports, West Michigan is a premier venue for hosting many youth and amateur events. A lot of that is thanks to the West Michigan Sports Commission, which is celebrating their 10th anniversary this month.

The WMSC is a non-profit that was founded in 2007 to promote West Michigan as a venue to host sporting events, as well as to enhance the region's economy and quality of life.

Over the past 10 years, they've brought 600 sporting events and tournaments to West Michigan, attractive over 900,000 athletes and visitors from around the country. They also built the Art Van Sports Complex in 2014, where many tournaments are held for their events.

They also plan on hosting the Best State Games of American in History on August 3-6. This is the first time that the tournament has been hosted in Michigan.

For more information, visit westmisports.com.