Woman arrested for fatal hit and run in Barry County

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. – A woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit and run crash Friday night in Barry County.

Kelleigh Hobbs allegedly hit a bicyclist with her vehicle near the intersection of Whitneyville and Parmalee Roads Friday night. The crash killed Carla Reiffer, 40. Hobbs allegedly left the scene of the crash, but was taken into custody on Monday.

Hobbs faces charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, Moving Violation Causing Death and a misdemeanor of Possession of Marijuana. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Hobbs faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to the Barry County Prosecutor.