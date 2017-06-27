× Young teen convicted of murder may be released on 21st birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One of the youngest people convicted of murder in Grand Rapids is less than six months away from being a free man.

Keishawn Mann was 13 in 2010 when he killed his mother’s boyfriend in their Kentwood home. Mann has been in custody at the Muskegon River Youth Home ever since.

Mann admitted to killing Jermelle Stokes after domestic violence allegations on June 11, 2010. Mann shot Stokes in the head.

Mann agreed to a plea agreement in 2010. He is eligible to be released on his 21st birthday, which is in December.

Mann was at a hearing Tuesday in Grand Rapids to determine his ability to be released back into society.

