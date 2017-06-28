Despite roster changes, Whitecaps continue to win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- The Whitecaps have been winning at an incredible rate in 2017. No matter who gets called-up they just keep finding ways to win.

Josh Lester was the most recent player to head to high A Lakeland.

Dayton did beat the Whitecaps 6-0 Wednesday ending West Michigan's 10-game winning streak, but the 'Caps are still 6-1 in the 2nd half after winning the Eastern Division in the 1st half.

Austin Athmann, the teams starting catcher, was hitting at the bottom of the order most of the season but due to so many roster changes he has been bumped up to cleanup.

"Getting put in that 4-hole spot which is awesome" Athmann sais. "It's not put any pressure on myself or anything, but it is forced myself into a new role and I've accepted it and hopefully striding with it."

The Whitecaps will try to start a new winning streak Thursday when they host the Dragon in the series finale at 7 p.m. before heading out on the road for 11 games.