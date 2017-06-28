Former Supreme Court Justice Young launches campaign for US Senate in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. has launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan, calling himself a judge who will “lay down the law” in Washington.

The Republican said in a news release Wednesday he will seek the 2018 nomination for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. He also plans a video announcement on Facebook.

The 66-year-old Young, who served on the high court for 17 years before stepping down in April, says he’s “not a politician.”

Lena Epstein, co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp., is also running for the Republican nomination.

Young last week disclosed his plans at a meeting of local Republicans in Midland. He has described himself as a black, conservative Republican — three words “almost never spoken in the English language.”