Get ‘free’ Fleetwood Mac tickets with Access membership at Soaring Eagle

Make frequent trips to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, the casino, and Standish Saganing Eagles Landing? You can now use the same rewards card for all three properties! Anytime you spend money at one location, the rewards can be used at any of the other ones.

Soaring Eagle is celebrating the all new Access Card by inviting members to attend a 'free' outdoor concert featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, with special guest Wallflowers on July 6. All loyalty members who pick up their free pair of tickets before July 5 will receive $10 in free play the day of the concert.

On July 15, American rock band, Weezer, will perform with Cold War Kids. Weezer has won multiple Grammy's, MTV Video Music Awards, and more throughout their career. in 2016, they released their tenth studio album that debuted at number one on Billboard's Rock/Alternative Chart and in the top five on the Billboard 200 chart

More of a rap fan? R. Kelly is stopping by the mitten state for “The After Party Tour” with special guests Ashanti and June's Diary. R. Kelly is one of the most successful artists of all time. Over his past 25 years of music experience, he’s sold over 40 million albums worldwide, won three Grammy awards, and 20 additional music awards. He’ll be hitting the stage on August 4.

Another big concert coming to Soaring Eagle is Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows. Matchbox Twenty has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards. Counting Crows continues to explode in the music scene, with the band releasing their seventh album in 2014. The concert will be on Thursday, September 14.

At Soaring Eagle waterpark and Hotel, their "Sizzling Summer" value package will kick-off over the weekend. Rooms start at $224 per night Monday to Thursday and $274 Friday through Sunday. The deal includes waterpark passes and ice cream vouchers and a couple other bonus items.

For more details or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.