Interrogation tape: Road rage murder suspect admits to brutal beating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Wednesday was day two for testimony in the road rage murder trial against 19-year-old Christian Hillman.

Hillman is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly beating 64-year-old William McFarlan during an altercation on a road in Alto.

It was an emotional day for McFarlan's family, forced to relive his final days as witnesses described the brutal beating he faced in September 2016.

The most telling evidence presented Wednesday was the recorded interrogation between Hillman and investigators.

"Well I just kind of lost control for a second... to be honest with you officer." Hillman says in the interrogation video. "I have anger issues and my meds are kind of messed up."

The recording was taken just hours after McFarlan was left for dead on Whineyville Avenue in Alto. Hillman admits to beating him, but also claims it was self-defense.

A handful of doctors, neurosurgeons and deputies helped reveal the grim nature of McFarlan's injuries, which included multiple rib fractures, severe head trauma and an unstable facial fracture.

"He was virtually dead when he got to the hospital," Kent Co. Medical Examiner Stephen Cole testified.

The beating took place in September, and McFarlan died nearly a month later due to severe head trauma. This upgraded Hillman's charges from assault with intent to do great bodily harm to second-degree murder.

Forensic evidence presented in court found the victim's blood on Hillman's boots and a skull ring worn during the time of the beating.

Closing statements are expected Thursday. If convicted, Hillman could face life in prison.