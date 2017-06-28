‘It’s always an adventure:’ Zeeland couple sees double with third set of twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- After tying the knot in 2004, Amanda and Tim Van Horssen dealt with infertility for years. Six years ago, they tried in vitro fertilization. Now, apparently, they can't stop having twins.

Their third set, Ella and Emma, arrived three weeks ago.

Seven stollers. More than 30 diapers a day. And they really need that eight-passenger Surburban.

"It's always an adventure," they say.

But not always joyful. With their first pregnancy, they expected twins, but only one of the babies, Addison, survived an induction necessary at 34 weeks when it was discovered one of the babies no longer had a heartbeat.

Despite the heartbreak, Amanda and Tim perservered.

A year later, the Van Horssens decided to use more of the frozen embryos from their IVF procedure. In 2013, Amanda gave birth to her second set of twins, Alexis and Aiden.

"That means we had three in diapers, and that accounts to about 25 to 30 diapers a day," Amanda said.

"I change them, pass them on to her," Tim said.

"I feed them, burp them, put them back down, then two hours later you start over again," Amanda laughed.

A year later, they conceived on their own, giving birth to Emmett, even after doctors gave them a only a 10% chance of success.

And now there's Ella and Emma.

"It's more common than you'd think," said Dr. David Colombo, director of obstetrics at Spectrum Health. "Twins are more common now than they were in the past. Back in 1990 or 1980, it was about two percent of pregnancies."

"To get to church is a little bit of a circus," Amanda said. "It's better if we lay out clothes the night before."