Kids can learn life-saving skills at Camp 911

If an emergency happened at home or near the water, would your child know what to do? If not, now's the perfect time to sign them up for Camp 911.

Camp 911 is a free summer camp provided by Life EMS Ambulance that teaches kids ages 9 through 11 invaluable lessons in safety.

The one-day interactive camp teaches prevention techniques and safety lessons such as fire safety, basic first aid, and water and boat safety. Lessons are all taught by Life EMS Ambulance paramedics, local law enforcement, and firefighters.

Camps take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

July 13- Portage Fire Station #1

July 18- Kalamazoo Valley Museum

July 20- Allegan High School

July 25- St. Ambrose Church, Parchment

July 27- Gobles Pine Grove Fire Department

August 1- Oshtemo Fire Department, Fire Station #2

To register your child for Camp 911, click here. To learn more information, visit lifeems.com/camp-911.