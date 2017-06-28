Man arraigned after leading police on chase

Posted 6:56 PM, June 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:57PM, June 28, 2017

Marvin Tabor, image courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Charges were issued Wednesday against the man accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase in Kalamazoo County.

Marvin Tabor, 27, was arraigned for running away from a police officer. His bond was set at $5,000.

Tuesday afternoon, Tabor allegedly stole a car from the Kalamazoo area. He was tracked to the area of 36th and ML Avenue in Galesburg where he reportedly tried to run away from police through a swampy area.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said the stolen vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.

