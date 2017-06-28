Michigan Senate votes to increase motorcycle fees

Posted 6:58 PM, June 28, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has given final approval to legislation raising registration taxes and safety training fees for motorcyclists.

The bill passed 33-2 Wednesday would increase the annual registration fee to $25 — a $2 increase. It would boost initial endorsement fees to $16 from $13.50 and renewals to $7 from $5.

The additional registration fee revenue would go toward an existing motorcycle safety education program, while some of the endorsement fee revenue would fund a new program promoting motorcycle awareness.

Michigan last year increased penalties for operating a motorcycle without the proper safety endorsement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • fappyhuzzy

    What a crock. As if it’s not already difficult to be a biker nowadays with idiots actually TEXTING on their phone and taking pictures and videos.

    Reply