Mother faces charges for setting car ablaze with son inside

Posted 5:41 PM, June 28, 2017, by

LASALLE, Mich. (AP) — Monroe County authorities say a mother faces attempted murder charges for allegedly binding her 11-year-old son’s wrists, locking him inside a car and setting it on fire at a cemetery.

Authorities say she later freed the boy, who was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures and released.

The 48-year-old mother also faces arson. She was evaluated at a hospital and taken into custody at Monroe County Jail.

Authorities received a call from the woman’s husband around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, claiming that she may have harmed their son. Deputies at the ceremony saw the smoke from the car, but neither the mother nor child were in the car.

They were discovered elsewhere in the cemetery.

Authorities didn’t release further details, including the mother’s name.

Detectives are investigating a motive.

