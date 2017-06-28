× Person of interest in custody in connection to missing Southfield woman case

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Danielle Stislicki was last seen on December 2 by a security guard as she left work. Her vehicle was located at her apartment the following day with possessions still inside.

After months of looking for answers, police named a person of interest on Tuesday.

According to officials, 30-year-old Floyd Galloway is now a person of interest in Stislicki’s disappearance.

Galloway was originally arrested for the attempted rape of a jogger at Hines Park in Livonia and became a person of interest following his arrest.

He currently isn’t facing any official charges in the Stislicki case.

The 30-year-old is expected to be in court Wednesday for charges of sexual assault for the incident that occurred last September.