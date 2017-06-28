Police: Body of missing man found in Kalamazoo Co. field

WAKESHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a body found in a field in Wakeshma Township has been identified as a missing man.

The body of Ronald French was found Monday evening in a field in the Fulton area. Officials say a farmer discovered the body on their property.

French, 71, was reported missing June 22 from the 12000 block of S. 34th Street in Brady Township. The Sheriff’s Office previously said he hadn’t been seen by his family since June 4.

At the time French was reported missing, officials said he suffered from epilepsy and a heart condition. However, a cause of death was not released.