Police: Little Caesars Arena fall may be suicide

DETROIT (AP) — Police say the fatal fall of an electrician at the Little Caesars Arena worksite in Detroit is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Detroit police spokesman Michael Woody says an investigation including witness statements points toward a suicide.

The man was not immediately identified.

Chief Executive Officer Ryan Maibach of arena general contractor Barton Malow Co. said in a statement the company has reached a preliminary conclusion that the fall was not a construction-related accident.

The 46-year-old man fell about 75 feet (23 meters) before 8 a.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a Detroit hospital.

The arena north of downtown Detroit will be home to the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings and the NBA’s Pistons. It is scheduled to open this fall.