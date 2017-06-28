R2-D2 droid used in Star Wars films sells for $2.76m

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An R2-D2 unit that was used in several “Star Wars” films has sold at auction for nearly $3 million.

The auction house Profiles in History says the 43-inch tall unit that was compiled from parts used throughout filming of the original trilogy sold for $2.76 million at an auction Wednesday.

There was no information about who purchased the droid, which was the most expensive item offered in a movie memorabilia auction that included numerous props from the “Star Wars” franchise. Other items up for sale included Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, Darth Vader’s helmet and shoulder armor, as well as Imperial and Rebel weapons.

Profiles in History had estimated the droid could fetch up to $2 million before Wednesday’s sale.