EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Crews responded to a broken water main near the intersection of Argentina Drive and Maxwell Avenue in East Grand Rapids late Tuesday night.

Although the official cause is unclear, according to officials on the scene they believe it was an old pipe.

The water main is now fixed, but crews will remain on scene throughout Wednesday morning.

The intersection will remain closed until damage to the roadway is repaired.