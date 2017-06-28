× What’s new with road projects for June 28

These items are new as of June 28:

M-6

Plans are in place for the reconstruction of M-6 between Wilson Avenue and I-196. Work is expected to begin July 8. Get answers to your questions at a public meeting at the Byron Township Hall on Byron Center Avenue north of 84th Street today. Stop in anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to talk to people from the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Kent and Ottawa county road commissions.

US-131

Lane closure on northbound US-131 just after 17 Mile at the north end of the project from 14 Mile to 17 Mile. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ramp from southbound US-131 to 14 Mile, closed for the last couple of weeks, should open by 3 p.m.

I-94

Lane closures in both directions of I-94 tonight between mile 67 and mile 73 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

East Grand Rapids

Wealthy Street closed at Lovett Avenue for one more day. Expect utility work in Gaslight Village to be finished today.

Lake Drive, previously closed between Hall Street and the city line near the East Beltline, is now open. Project finished early.

28th Street

The right lane of eastbound 28th Street closed east of Division Avenue 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.