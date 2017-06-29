David Kool takes over as boys basketball coach at Holland Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- David Kool has been named the new varsity boys basketball coach at Holland Christian High School after serving in the same role at Jenison High School the last 4 years.

Along with being the basketball coach for the Maroons, Kool will also serve as assistant athletic director.

"An opportunity came knocking and it was a great door that was opened I think it's going to be great for my professional career" Kool said. "The Holland Christian community speaks for itself, it's great they have welcomed me with open arms it is just a great community to be a part of and I'm excited."

Kool's Jenison team won 14 games last season and he was 46-40 in his 4 years with the Wildcats.

Holland Christian was just 4-18 last year but had success at the lower levels.