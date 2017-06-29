× Flood damage assessed in central Michigan at $90M

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Preliminary assessments show flood damage to public and private property in a central Michigan county is near $90 million.

The damage to roads and homes appears to make Isabella County the hardest-hit among four that have declared states of emergency in the wake of heavy rains and flooding that began June 23.

Midland County officials say bridges and roads sustained about $13 million in damages. Bay and Gladwin counties also reported road damage.

Uncertainty hangs in the area as farmers weigh whether they should replant drowning crops or wait for drier weather. National Weather Service officials say there’s a chance of rain the next three days.

About 25 acres of soybeans and six acres of corn were destroyed in Randy Recker’s 61-acre farm in Isabella County. He says he doesn’t worry about the weather because he can’t control it.