Grand Rapids Harley Davidson’s holiday events for bike enthusiasts

Tonight is a big night at Grand Rapids Harley Davidson. Their "Red White and Blue Bike Night" event will have everything for the motorcycle enthusiast along with great food and live music as well. Adam and Brooks stopped by our studios with more information. Plus, the modeled a new warm weather leather jacket with ventilation so you can stay as cool as you look.
