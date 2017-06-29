Breaking: Teen found guilty in fatal road rage beating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A jury has found a Kent County teen guilty of second-degree murder in a fatal road rage beating.

Christian Hillman, 19, was charged with second-degree murder after beating 64-year-old William McFarlan during an altercation on a road in Alto last September.

Prosecutors and Hillman's defense presented their closing arguments Thursday morning. The judge gave instructions to the jury and deliberated through the morning. The jury rendered their verdict just before 11:30am.

Hillman could be sentenced to life in prison.

On Wednesday, the court saw a video recorded after Hillman's arrest in which he said he has anger issues and "kind of lost control" during the altercation.

