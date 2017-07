MUSKEGON, Mich. – A power outage has closed the main campus of Muskegon Community College and about 3,500 customers in the area are also without power as of midday Thursday.

The cause of the outage is not known. The Consumers Energy Outage Map estimates that power should be restored by about 3:00 p.m.

Muskegon Community College has closed their main campus until 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Activities after 6:00 p.m. will be conducted as normal.