What’s new in road construction for June 29

When it comes to new road projects, Thursday is not a day of the week that typically sees new construction starts, especially as we sneak closer to a big holiday.

Because July 4 falls on a Tuesday, we have an extra long holiday weekend, and so do workers on state-sponsored road projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation usually suspends road work on holiday weekends, and that will happen again.

Work on state road projects will stop on Friday, June 30, at 3 p.m. and won’t resume until Wednesday, July 5, at 6 a.m. This means that, with the absence of workers on site, you can drive through expressway construction zones at the maximum 60 mph speed limit. In non-freeway projects, obey speed limit signs in each zone.

Of course, there will be projects where closures of lanes or ramps will continue, but in some projects it’s possible lane or ramp closures will be eliminated for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Battle Creek Field of Flight Airshow & Balloon Festival begins this evening. That will require that M-96 Helmer Road will be closed to through traffic between Columbia Avenue and Dickman Road. You will be able to use Helmer Road to get to parking, however.

I-196

Lane closure on westbound I-196 after Kenowa Avenue for guardrail work 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

M-46 Apple Avenue

Lane closure on westbound Apple Avenue between Quarterline Road and Shonat Street 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kenowa Avenue

Work continues between 60th and 76th streets. Kenowa Avenue closed today, June 30.

Myers Lake Avenue

Paving operations will cause occasional lane closures on Myers Lake Avenue between 10 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road today.

Felch Street