Wyoming man charged with trying to kill his wife

Posted 12:28 PM, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 01:11PM, June 29, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. – A Wyoming man has been officially charged with stabbing his wife.

James Chelekis is accused of cutting his wife Amanda in the throat at their Wyoming home Tuesday morning during a fight. According to court documents, Chelekis told police he was arguing with Amanda and he armed himself with the knife. He allegedly told police that a struggle ensued and he and Amanda fell and she was cut.

Police say that Amanda told them that Chelekis intentionally cut her throat and was trying to kill her.  Court documents say that there were defensive wounds on Amanda where she was trying to keep Chelekis from stabbing her.

Chelekis was arraigned Thursday on one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent. He is being held on a $1 million bond.  He is also to have no contact with Amanda.

Chelekis will next be in court on July 12. He faces life in prison if convicted on the charges.

