4th of July parades around West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. — Floats, bands, candy and fun — many communities are offering people the chance to honor the country while having some fun for the Fourth of July holiday.

The holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, and while many are hosting their festivities on the holiday a few are choosing alternative days.

Here is a list of some of the communities hosting parades:

Ada

Date: July 4

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: The parade begins at Headley Drive and Ada Avenue.

Allendale

Date: July 4

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: The Grand Valley State University’s Allendale campus

Allegan

Date: July 3

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Allegan

Big Rapids

Date: July 4

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: It begins at Big Rapids Middle School.

Dorr

Date: July 4

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Those wanting to see the parade are encouraged to line up in viewing areas on 18th Street and 142 Avenue.

Constantine

Date: July 4

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Downtown Constantine

East Grand Rapids

Date: July 4

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: The parade will begin at Wealthy Street and Sherman Avenue. It will head east on Wealthy, turn left on Lakeside Driver and will end at Reeds Lake Blvd.

Grandville

Date: July 4

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: The parade route starts on Wilson Avenue.

Kentwood

Date: July 4

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: The parade route is Crestwood Middle School, travels south on Walma Avenue to Breton Avenue, turns west on 52nd Avenue and ends at Challenger Middle School.

Murray Lake Boat Parade

Date: July 4

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Murray Lake in Lowell

Northville Park (Grand Rapids)

Date: July 4

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: The parade will commence at the corner of Northville Drive and Plainfield, and will end at 2800 Leelanau Drive.

Ottawa Hills (Grand Rapids)

Date: July 4

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: The parade will loop from Calvin Avenue to Franklin Street to Iroquois Drive to Alexander Street and over to Giddings Street.

Saugatuck

Date: July 4

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: The parade starts at Saugatuck High School.

South Haven

Date: July 4

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: The parade is held downtown South Haven. The route begins at South Haven High School, goes north on Kalamazoo Street, east on Huron Street, heads south on Broadway Avenue, west on Michigan Avenue and then south on Center Street.

Schoolcraft

Date: July 4

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: The route begins at the intersection of 14th Street and Street. The parade will head west on US-131 and then north on US-131 and then east on Clay Street.

Ferrysburg

Date: July 4

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: The parade will wind from Ridge Avenue to Pine Street, and will end at William Ferry Park.

White Lake Area

Date: July 4

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: The parade will start at the Whitehall City Hall before heading to downtown Montague.

