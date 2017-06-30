6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador

Posted 7:52 PM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:55PM, June 30, 2017

Getty Images: High Angle View Of Townscape

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Ecuador, sending people running into the streets of the country’s major cities. Authorities say there have been no early reports of casualties or serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Service said Friday evening’s tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 and was centered about 30 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of Bahia de Caraquez. The quake occurred about 7 kilometers (6 miles) below the Earth’s surface.

Shaking was felt more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) away in the port city of Quayaquil and in the capital of Quito.

The quake struck in the same region as a powerful, magnitude 7.8 temblor in April 2016 that caused nearly 700 deaths and $3 billion in damage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s