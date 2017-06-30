Battle of Grand Rapids set for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- 5 area high schools will compete in an alumni basketball game Saturday at Grand Rapids Union High School in what is being called the Battle of Grand Rapids.

Union, Ottawa Hills, Godwin Heights, Grand Rapids Christian and East Kentwood will all field teams with players that graduated between 2010 and 2017.

Among those playing DaRohn Scott (CMU), James Beck (Oakland), Delaney Blaylock (Lewis) and Myles Miller ( GVSU).

Grand Rapids Christian will play East Kentwood at 1 p.m., Godwin Heights plays Ottawa Hills and 2 p.m., the GRC/EK winner play Union at 3 p.m. with the championship game set for 4:30 p.m..

It is free to attend but will be limited to 1,000 spectators.