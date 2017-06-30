× Community Invited to Free Fun and Fitness Events Each Wednesday in July

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. – The Salvation Army Kroc Center is holding a series of “Family Fun & Fitness Nights” during the month of July, on Wednesdays (July 5, 12, 19, 26). All events are free to both members and non-members.

This event will feature an all-ages fitness class in the Kroc’s outdoor amphitheater at 5:45pm. Classes will include Zumba, Urban Kick, Family Fit, and Family Boot Camp.

Once the class is over, kids and parents alike can cool off on the Kroc Center’s giant slip & slide from roughly 6:30 to 8:30pm.

Kroc staff and volunteers will also offer face painting and concessions; local organizations will also have tables with information and activities for families.

“We are excited to bring back Family Fun & Fitness Nights this summer,” said Lieutenant Bill Brutto, senior officer for The Salvation Army Kroc Center. “We love giving families the opportunity to get active and enjoy time together in a fun and safe environment.”

Family Fun & Fitness Nights are made possible through financial support from Molina Healthcare of Michigan.

The event will be cancelled in the event of heavy rain or lightning. Visit http://www.grkroccenter.org or call 616.588.7200 for more information.