Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival cancels morning flights

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Field of Flight Air Show and Ballon Festival was set to launch some hot air balloons Friday morning but according to a Facebook post, the launch is canceled.

Due to weather, the organization will not be able to conduct a safe launch.

It is unknown if there are any changes in schedule for the afternoon activities.

