Fireworks in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday

Posted 4:44 PM, June 30, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Amway Family Fireworks are Saturday night in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information, check out their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    Wood TV just said you can’t shot off fireworks until the day before the holiday, the holiday and the day after. Saturday is none of those. Don’t tell me the city of grands rapids is above the law.

    Reply