× Fourth of July traveling season begins Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday officially kicks off the holiday traveling season as people begin to celebrate the Fourth of July.

According to AAA June 30 to July 4 is considered the traveling period for the holiday, and this year Michigan is expected to see a 3.3 percent increase in travelers.

“This Independence Day will be historic,” said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Traveler numbers are up and prices are down, adding to what has already been a bustling summer travel season. “

Approximately 1.3 million people in Michigan are expected to travel by car, nearly 65k will fly to a destination and 110k will take a train, bus or boat.

The increase in travel may be due to the lower Airfare and car rental prices.

“Travel bookings at AAA – The Auto Club Group are up nearly 4 percent in Michigan, compared to this time last year. The biggest factors driving growth are low gas prices, strong employment, rising incomes, and higher consumer confidence; but overall Michiganders just love to travel, and want to do something fun for this mid-summer tradition.”

With the average gas price of $2.34 per gallon, it may also be a contributing factor to the increase in travel.

AAA contributed to this report