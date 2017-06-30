Friday Funnies: Davis is on vacation, but still makes a cameo
-
One of two Ohio nightclub shooting suspects expected in court
-
Firefighters’ Day: FOX 17 makes breakfast for crew at fire station
-
Friday Funnies: Davis has had enough
-
Friday Funnies: See why Davis called Deanna ‘large’
-
Friday Funnies: Davis teaches Deanna how to change a tire
-
-
Friday Funnies: Davis offers dating advice (kind of)
-
Belding chooses the Black Knight as new mascot for the school
-
1 dead and 14 wounded in shooting at Ohio nightclub
-
Showers stick around Sunday but temps warm up
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 7
-
-
Coming up this week on FOX 17 News
-
Morning News goes to ‘Hell’ and back
-
The Great FOX 17 Morning News Milking Wars!