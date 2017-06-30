GRFC Women off to strong start in year 1

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Football Club women's team is winning in more way than one in their first year.
The team is 6-1-1 and leading the UWS standings, but the teams is also drawing well and feeding off the fan support.
The team has two regular season games remaining including Sunday at Houseman Field and has hopes of hosting the tournament.
The women won their matches against Ft. Wayne and Toledo over the weekend (with a combined score of 10-0) and so we are now in the Midwest playoffs _and_ hosting the playoffs.