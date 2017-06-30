Jazz up your Christmas lights for Independence Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

White twinkle lights are not just for Christmas! For just a few bucks, you can transform them into some awesome, patriotic Fourth of July garland. Not to mention, the need to cut lots of fabric and tie it, will keep the kids busy for a while, too. Our Morning Mix weather kid Kace from Hudsonville was happy to assist on Friday's show.

Here's what you need:

Twinkle lights

multiple types of patriotic fabric or ribbon (can get really inexpensive because does not need to be high quality)

scissors

First thing you will do, is cut your fabric strips about 9 inches long and about 2 inches wide. Then, go ahead and tie onto the light strand in whatever color scheme you wish. To add a little extra flair, adorn with patriotic ornaments such as stars. Here is an example of what your garland could look like.

I absolutely love making wreaths. This same concept can also be done using a wire wreath you get at the dollar store. Here is also an example of how that would look by cutting fabric and then tying it. This example uses old jeans which I love!

Happy crafting everyone! Also, if you are a teacher who would love to come onto the show this summer and craft with us, please email ashaner@fox17online.com