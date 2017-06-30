Let imaginations soar at the Air Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sure, they have the traditional airplanes and spacecraft items on display, but the Air Zoo, 6151 Portage Rd., has really expanded beyond the idea of being a dusty old hangar, according to museum CEO Troy Thrash.

Not only will zoo goers see the SR-71B Blackbird, which you can't see anywhere else but the Air Zoo, but they will learn the science behind flight of all kinds. If you have never been, the Air Zoo prides itself on being very interactive, highly stimulating and offers multi-sensory exhibits that teach both kids and adults.

Currently at the restoration center, they are working on two World War II aircraft that were on the bottom of Lake Michigan for at least 65 years. According to thrash, they were trainer aircraft for pilots between 1942 and 1945.

A new exhibit called Alien Worlds and Androids will be on display from now until September 10. Guests will come face-to-face with "worlds far beyond their own and get introduced to the technology that takes them there. Some things that families will love include a life-size C-3PO and R2-D2 from STAR WARS along with Tony Stark's IRON MAN suit.

The Air Zoo offers a variety of summer camps for all ages. To see a full list click here.

As always, make sure to plan your next visit by visiting their website.