Poetry is exploding in West Michigan in the form of Poetry Slams where local poets compete and are judges. Now, one team - Retort United - is headed to Colorado to compete in a national contest. It's the first time a team from Grand Rapids has appeared at the national level in over a decade. We spoke to the members of the team about upcoming fundraising events and got a short example of their work.
Local poets headed to National Poetry Slam
