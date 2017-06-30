Local poets headed to National Poetry Slam

Posted 11:40 AM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:39AM, June 30, 2017

Poetry is exploding in West Michigan in the form of Poetry Slams where local poets compete and are judges. Now, one team - Retort United - is headed to Colorado to compete in a national contest. It's the first time a team from Grand Rapids has appeared at the national level in over a decade. We spoke to the members of the team about upcoming fundraising events and got a short example of their work.

